Speed up development works, Mahabubnagar Collector to officials

Collector inspected the ongoing junction development works at Bandlageri crossroads, Clock Tower junction, Telangana Chowrastha and other locations

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar Collector S Venkat Rao directed the engineering section officials to complete the junction development works being taken up at different places in the town at the earliest.

On Saturday, the Collector inspected the ongoing junction development works at Bandlageri crossroads, Clock Tower junction, Telangana Chowrastha and other locations.

This apart, he also inspected the Mission Bhagiratha water supply mechanism in Subhash Nagar. He interacted with local residents and enquired about the water supply and provision of other basic amenities.

In reply, the residents informed that Mission Bhagiratha water was being supplied daily. Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar and engineering officials accompanied the Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .