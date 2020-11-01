SPF constable commits suicide in Hyderabad

Madhu worked with the Special Protection Force and deployed at Bank of Maharashtra at S.D Road in Mahankali police station limits for last few years.

Hyderabad: A Special Protection Force constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his Self Loading Rifle (SLR) in Secunderabad early on Sunday.

Madhu worked with the Special Protection Force and deployed at Bank of Maharashtra at S.D Road in Mahankali police station limits for last few years. He was a native of Nalgonda district. On Saturday night he loaded his SLR and shot himself in the head. He collapsed and died due to bleeding wound, the police maintained.

On information the Mahankali police rushed to the spot and after preliminary inspection shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Senior police officials visited and inspected the spot. A case is registered by the police who are trying to ascertain the reasons for Madhu to end his life.

More details awaited.

