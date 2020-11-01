SPF constable dies of gun shot in Hyderabad

The police are trying to ascertain if shot himself with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) or the weapon was fired accidentally

Hyderabad: A Special Protection Force (SPF) constable deployed at Bank of Maharashtra currency chest in Ranigunj, Secunderabad died of a bullet injury on Sunday morning. The police are trying to ascertain if shot himself with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) or the weapon was fired accidentally.

Madhu (34), who was on guard duty at the bank for last few months, had reported on Saturday night. “Between 7 am and 7.15 am, three of his colleagues who were in an adjacent room taking rest woke up to the gun shot. They found Madhu collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood,” said K Srinivasulu, SHO, Mahankali police station.

Four constables were posted on night duty at the currency chest. “Every constable works for two hours shift in rotation since it was a high security area. The incident happened when duty of Madhu was about to end,” said the police.

A native of Nalgonda district, Madhu is survived by his wife and two children. The police checked with the family members who informed that he had no family issues. Senior officials from the Special Protection Force (SPF) and the Hyderabad police visited the spot.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where an autopsy was conducted by a team of doctors. The police seized the weapon and sent it to Forensic Science Laboratory for examination by ballistic experts.

