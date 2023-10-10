SPF constable killed in hit and run incident in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Tue - 10 October 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: A Special Protection Force Constable(SPF) died on the spot in a hit and run incident at Venkatapuram in Haliya mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

The SPF constable B Madhu was working at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and met with an accident when he was going to Nalgonda on a motorcycle. A native of Aregudem of Mothkur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, Madhu suffered severe injuries on the head and died on the spot when an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle.

Haliya police have filed a case and were making efforts to identify the vehicle, which was involved in the accident.