SpiceJet to directly connect Hyderabad and Ayodhya with three weekly flights

TheSpiceJet airline is set to operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing 737 aircraft for the service.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 03:03 PM

Hyderabad: SpiceJet, one of India’s leading airlines, has unveiled plans to commence direct flights connecting Hyderabad to Ayodhya starting April 2. The airline is set to operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing 737 aircraft for the service.

The flight schedule includes SG616 departing from Ayodhya at 13:25 and arriving in Hyderabad at 15:25. Conversely, SG611 will depart from Hyderabad at 10:45 and arrive in Ayodhya at 12:45. This initiative is aimed at enhancing connectivity between the two cities, catering to the growing demand for air travel in the region.

Furthermore, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, has expressed interest in exploring the viability of flights on the same route. The airline is currently conducting trial flights to assess the potential demand and operational feasibility.