Sports Minister felicitates Khelo India Youth Games medal winners

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud felicitating the Khelo India Youth Games medalists.

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud felicitated Khelo India Youth Games medal winners Vritti Agarwal and two others on the occasion of the 36th Olympic day run at the LB Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Speaking during the celebration of Olympic Day Run, the Minister said, “Chief Minister KCR is giving high priority for the development of sports in the State. Most of the proposed playgrounds have been completed and opened. Sports facilities in Mahabubnagar constituency have been completed 100 per cent.”

“We also provide incentives for players who excel in international levels. Government developing sports facilities like kabaddi, volleyball, badminton courts and providing cricket kits in the grounds and stadiums across the State,” he added.

Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, State Olympic Association president Dr Venugopala Chary, sports secretary Sandeep Kumar, Olympic Association General Secretary Jagadishwar Yadav, chairman of MLRIT Marri Laxman Reddy and others were present at the event.