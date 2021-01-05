Spotted deer in Sangareddy puzzles officials

Surprised at coming across a wild animal, Mohammad Sohail alerted some other residents living nearby. While they were all watching, the deer crossed the NH-65 and disappeared into the dark behind Jana Priya Hotel.

Sangareddy: The surprise sighting of a spotted deer at Pothireddypally in Sangareddy town, close to the busy NH-65, has left the Forest Department and citizens puzzled as there is no deer habitat nearby.

Mohammad Sohail, who runs a Shawarma outlet close to the NH-65, was returning home at 12.50 am when he spotted a deer moving in the locality. Surprised at coming across a wild animal, he alerted some other residents living nearby. While they were all watching, the deer crossed the NH-65 and disappeared into the dark behind Jana Priya Hotel.

It was identified as a stag. The residents of an apartment living close by spotted the deer on the CCTV footage too, which they shared on WhatsApp groups, and soon it became the talk of the town.

After knowing about the incident, Divisional Forest Officer K Venkateshwarlu sent a team of staff to enquire about it. However, they had no clue from where it had strayed into the busy town.

The spotted deer habitat is located in Jinnaram mandal and Narayankhed Assembly constituency, which are located some 30 to 70 km away. The forest officials observed that it might have lost its way and walked along the river Manjira from the Narayankhed area.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Sohail said they were shocked to see the animal in their locality. However, he said no one would have believed his words but for the CCTV footage. Another citizen, Nikhil, said they had never seen deer in the Sangareddy area except in zoos.

