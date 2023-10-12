SR Nagar police seize cash of Rs 9.90 lakh in vehicle check

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police seized Rs. 9.90 lakh from a person during vehicle checking in the city on Thursday.

The man, Tejpal Singh, a resident of Ameerpet works as a helper at a jewellery shop and was carrying the amount in a bag when he was stopped by the police during checking of vehicles. “He could not produce valid documents to prove the source and ownership of the cash. Hence, the amount was seized from him,” said SR Nagar Inspector, P V Rama Prasada Rao.