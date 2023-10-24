Hyderabad: Youth brutally murdered by friend at SR Nagar

According to the police, following a heated argument between the friends over an unknown matter, Shareef along with his two other friends pushed Tarun to the ground and attacked him with stones

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A youth was brutally murdered by his friend during a drunken brawl at Dasaram basthi in SR Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The victim identified as P Tarun (22), had consumed liquor along with his friend Mohd. Shareef (25), a history sheeter at a wine shop in the same neighbourhood, when the incident occurred late on Monday night.

According to the police, following a heated argument between the friends over an unknown matter, Shareef along with his two other friends pushed Tarun to the ground and attacked him with stones. “Tarun suffered injuries and the assailants fled the spot. The victim was rushed to the Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries,” said a police official.

Tarun, a resident of Bapunagar, and Shareef, a resident of SR Nagar, were friends and often had liquor parties. The SR Nagar police suspect a previous enmity over financial disputes might have been the reason behind the murder.

Police visited the crime scene and collected the blood stained stones and victim’s clothing as evidence and sent it for examination to Forensic Science Laboratory. It is learnt that based on Tarun’s dying declaration and statements from eye witnesses, two suspects have been taken for questioning.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman arrested for killing her husband