Two more arrested in ecstasy pills drug bust case in Hyderabad

TSNAB sleuths nabbed two persons allegedly linked to the SR Nagar ecstasy pills drug bust case, along with 10 others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Hyderabad: Two more persons, allegedly linked to the SR Nagar ecstasy pills drug bust case, were caught by the TSNAB sleuths on Monday. The two suppliers Ashik and Dudu Rajesh, along with 10 others were caught in a joint operation of the TSNAB with the assistance of SR Nagar police last week and 40 ecstasy pills were seized from them.

“Ashik had purchased the drug from Hanumant Babuso Divkar alias Baba. He regularly supplies to people of Hyderabad and so far 25 of his customers have been identified,” said Sandeep Shandilya, Director TSNAB adding Babu was in turn sourcing the drugs from six other big suppliers of the country.

The police also arrested one Swadeep, a DJ operator at a pub in Filmnagar and found he had purchased 14 grams of cocaine few days back and supplied it to some people. The police found that he had earned nearly Rs 1.4 lakh by selling drugs to people.

Shandilya said: “Of the 10 people who were caught during the SR Nagar party case, the samples of three persons tested positive for drug abuse. We brought drug testing kits and collecting urine samples and sending to lab. Three of those apprehended for using drugs during the party at S R Nagar had tested positive,” said the official. The police urged the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children.