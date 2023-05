Sravan to lead SSGF Hyderabad team in Rajiv Gandhi cricket league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Seasoned all-rounder G Sravan will lead the 14-member SSGF Hyderabad team in the third edition of upcoming Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Junior National Cricket League-2023, being organised by School Sports & Games Federation between May 15 and May 21 at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. K Paritosh will be Sravan’s deputy.

Squad: G Sravan (Captain), K Paritosh (Vice-Captain), Abhinav Kumar (WK), S Bhuwan (WK), Ambarish B, N Krishn, C Harshwardhan, Adarsh Deshmukh, Dhairya Tiwari, Mohammed Arshad, Ameer Shaikh, Manoj Kumar, K Laksh, K Rohit; Coach: Sandeep Mishra; Manager: MD Faiyazuddin Ghazi.

