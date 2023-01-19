Rajiv Gandhi U-19 tournament: Hyderabad crush Sri Lanka in opener

MSR Charan slammed 119 as Hyderabad defeated Sri Lanka by 140 runs in the inaugural match of the 40th Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 cricket tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: MSR Charan slammed 119 as Hyderabad defeated Sri Lanka by 140 runs in the inaugural match of the 40th Rajiv Gandhi Under-19 cricket tournament at the Amberpet Water Works Ground in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by V Hanumantha Rao, Chairman of Cricket Federation of India and former MP. The tournament has 12 teams, including a team from Sri Lanka, vying for the top honours.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 235/5 in 20 overs (MSR Charan 119, P Shiva 64; A Zabith 3/32) bt Sri Lanka 95 in 18.4 overs (M Bimsara 30; Rithish Reddy 3/2, Md Saqlain 3/19); Vidarbha 83 in 14.2 overs (Md Saoud 4/7, Md babillail 2/20, Imam Shareef 2/24) lost to Andhra Pradesh 85/1 in 12 overs (Farees 41).