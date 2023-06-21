Samajavaragamana team visits Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy temple during promotions

Samajavaragamana team is visiting different cities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as part of their promotional tour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:50 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Samajavaragamana is Sree Vishnu‘s upcoming film which has the vibes of an out-and-out family entertainer. The makers of Samajavaragamana released the teaser for the film and it is filled with entertainment. The film’s trailer will be released shortly.

Samajavaragamana is going to be released on June 29 in theatres. The film team started the promotions already and they have been doing it in the name of Ahvana Yatra. Sree Vishnu along with his team is visiting different cities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a part of this promotional tour.

The film unit visited Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple today in Annavaram during their promotions to seek the blessings of God. Later they visited a couple of colleges in the district and promoted the film.

Samajavaragamana is written and directed by Ram Abbaraju. Reba Monica John is the female lead in the film. Razesh Dandu produced the film under the banner of Hasya Movies. Anil Sunkara is presenting it under the banner of AK Entertainments. Gopi Sundar composed the music for the film.