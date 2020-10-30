Sreenidhi Institute gets five star ratings

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) has been awarded with five star rating by Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC).

The highest star rating is bestowed for SNIST’s forefront participation and successful completion of innovation and entrepreneurship activities among its students for the academic year 2019-20, a press release said.

MIC has also recognised SNIST among the top five performing institutes in the South Central (SCRO) Zone. SNIST- Institute Innovation Council scored 97.5 points and received additional reward points for going beyond the prescribed set of activities.

It has demonstrated its commitment to support student’s creative spirit, turning an innovative idea to prototype and to a product, through dedicated mentoring and training programs, the release from the institute said adding that SNIST has 11 centers of excellence/ research labs across its seven engineering departments to develop solutions across all emerging technologies.

