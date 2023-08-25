Sreenidi Deccan Football Club rope in Sissoko, Sajid Dhot

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club have signed experienced Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko and Indian international defender Mohd Sajid Dhot for the upcoming Hero I-League campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

From left to right: Mohd Sajid Dhot and Ibrahim Sissoko

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club have signed experienced Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko and Indian international defender Mohd Sajid Dhot for the upcoming Hero I-League campaign.

Sissoko becomes the fifth overseas player to sign for the Deccan Warriors in the summer transfer window while Sajid Dhot is the latest addition to a revamped backline. He has represented Ivory Coast at the Toulon U-20 Tournament, playing against Colombia, Italy and Portugal in 2011. The 31-year-old made his European football debut under Andre Villas Boas at Portuguese side Académica before Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg signed him. The attacking midfielder was then loaned to Greek giants Panathinaikos for whom he scored in a UEFA ChampionsLeague qualifier against Motherwell before joining St Etienne of France.

Sajid Dhot began his career with erstwhile Pune-based Hero I-League side DSK Shivajians before joining Hero ISL club Odisha for whom he made 23 appearances. Dhot moved to Chennaiyin FC, playing 7 times and scoring one goal. The centre-back has played for the India National Team, making one appearance at the SAFF Championship in 2018.

