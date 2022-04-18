Sreenidi Deccan playout a goalless draw against Rajasthan United

09:13 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club played out a 0-0 draw against Rajasthan United at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

The draw helped Rajasthan United secure a Championship Playoff. Rajasthan dominated the game and it seemed they would come out on top but eventually they had to settle for a third consecutive draw.

Just forty seconds into the game, Rajasthan United stated their intent as Pritam Singh was picked perfectly in the box by Pedro Manzi. Singh’s effort was blocked and it flew out for an early corner. Minutes later, Manzi had the opportunity to put his side ahead in the game after a quick 1-2 with Sardor Jakhonov. Unfortunately for the striker, the final pass was a tad too heavy.

Sreenidi Deccan striker David Munoz was having a lonely game up top as the opening ten minutes were dominated by Rajasthan United. However, the Columbian pounced on a poor pass from Shilton D’Silva and registered his side’s first proper attack. His shot, eventually, flew off-target. Moments later, the ball was back in the other half and Hamza Kheir blocked Jakhonov’s attempt at goal.

Approaching the twenty-minute mark, the front-three of Rajasthan United linked up well again. Pritam Singh whipped a low ball into the box which was beautifully cushioned by Manzi and on a plate for Jakhonov. However, the Uzbek spurned a glorious opportunity as he could not keep his shot on target from close range.

