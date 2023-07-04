Sri Chaitanya student bags All-India first rank in NEET

This year, Sri Chaitanya students grabbed the state’s topmost ranks and are well-positioned to join best medical colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

This year, Sri Chaitanya students grabbed the state’s topmost ranks and are well-positioned to join best medical colleges

Hyderabad: In the recently released NEET 2023 result, Sri Chaitanya created history by scoring 720 out of 720 marks with all India first rank and AP state first rank secured by B Varun Chakravarthi, a press release on Monday said.

As per Telangana state results released on Monday, Sri Chaitanya has achieved maximum number of ranks in Telangana. The top rankers from Sri Chaitanya include state first rank Raghuram Reddy (HT No: 4201110013), Bodeddula Jagruthi (HT No: 4201250072) state second rank; Prachi Gilada (HT No:4201050641), state fourth rank and the fifth rank was secured by D Gurusasidhar (HT No: 4201170133). Similarly, Tella Varun Reddy (HT No: 4219010366) got state 6 th rank, J Sudheeksha (HT No: 4201500008) got state 9 th rank and Vemuri Suhit (HT No: 4201240025) got state 10 th rank, apart from 7 ranks in top 10 and 67 ranks in top 100.

This year, Sri Chaitanya students grabbed the state’s topmost ranks and are well-positioned to join best medical colleges, making Sri Chaitanya immensely proud, the press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushma, academic director and co-founder of Infinity Learn, said, “Sri Chaitanya consistently delivers exceptional coaching to its students across India. We take great pride in offering excellent coaching, providing extraordinary programs, well-structured micro-schedules, regular internal exams, a comprehensive ranking system, and a team of highly dedicated faculty”.

Founder-Chairman, Dr. B. S. Rao extended his appreciation to students, teachers and parents for the achievement.