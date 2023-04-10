Sri Simha Koduri’s Ustaad teaser will release tomorrow

Hyderabad: Sri Simha Koduri impressed the Telugu audience with the film Mathu Vadalara. Despite the fact that he is the son of Oscar-winning Indian music composer MM Keeravaani, Sri Simha Koduri laid his own path in Tollywood with a wide range of roles and films. One such good-content film adds to Sri Simha’s filmography now.

Sri Simha Koduri’s upcoming film is Ustaad. The film will mark Sri Simha’s fourth film in Tollywood.

The film poster that was released earlier hinted to the audience that it might revolve around the subject of air force. Sri Simha too looks royal and suitable in those costumes of the pilot.

Today, the makers of Ustaad revealed the date for the release of the teaser. The Ustaad teaser will be released on April 12 at 7:36 AM. Ustaad is going to be an exciting one.

Ustaad is written and directed by Phanideep. Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Krishi Entertainments produced the film. Kavya Kalyanram is the female lead. Akeeva B is the music director for the film.