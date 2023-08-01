Zee Telugu to premiere ‘Family No. 1’ this Sunday

After the success of ‘Super Queen season 2’ and the ongoing ‘Drama Juniors season 6’, Zee Telugu is all set to introduce another fresh and clutter-breaking reality show – ‘Family No. 1’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: After the success of ‘Super Queen season 2’ and the ongoing ‘Drama Juniors season 6’, Zee Telugu is all set to introduce another fresh and clutter-breaking reality show – ‘Family No. 1’.

Celebrating and exploring the uniqueness of every family, the reality show will pit celebrity families against each other in fun-filled yet challenging tasks every week.

With 8 celebrity families coming together to provide never-ending fun and entertainment to audiences, ‘Family No. 1’ cannot be missed as it premieres on August 6 and airs every Sunday at 11 am, only on Zee Telugu!

The show will be hosted by Ravi and Rohini, who will surely keep the audience engaged with their comedy timing and fun banter. However, it will be the eight celebrity families who will be coming together and participating in challenging games that will entertain the audiences.

‘Family No. 1’ will witness families of celebrities such as comedian Dhanraj, actors Siddhu, Vishnu Priya, Sri Lalitha, Maheshwari, Hritesh, Kaushal Manda, Krishna Chaitanya and Mrudula, and anchor Dharani Priya fighting it out to win the coveted title.

We will see these families engaging in several challenging tasks every week, where they will not only face their fears, but also share with the audience some stunning revelations such as the deepest aspects of life and how it shaped them or broke them, their love stories, their bond, and much more. Each family’s strength and bond will come to the forefront through this show.

In fact, the grand launch episode will be a three-hour treat for the audience this Sunday. The exciting entry of the contestant families, a few amazing dance performances by the celebrities as well as their cute little interactions make the first episode of ‘Family No. 1’ a must-watch!

But what’s more is that the cast of the upcoming movie ‘Ustaad’ will also join them and make your Sunday morning even more entertaining.