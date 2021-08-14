Srikakulam: One dead, three missing as boat capsizes at sea

Seven fishermen went out into the Bay of Bengal for fishing in their boat in the wee hours. But their boat capsized as the sea turned rough

Srikakulam: One person died while three others were feared drowned in a fishing boat mishap in the sea near Bandaruvanipeta in Gara mandal of the district on Saturday.

Seven fishermen went out into the Bay of Bengal for fishing in their boat in the wee hours. But their boat capsized as the sea turned rough.

While three of them swam ashore, the body of Ganesh was later found during the search. Three others are feared drowned as there was no trace of them.

