Srinivas Goud lays foundation stone for 2 BHKs for Adivasis

Minister said he was happy for laying the foundation stone for double bedroom houses for Adivasis on World Adivasi Day

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud laid the foundation stone for 24 double bedroom houses exclusively for Adivasis at Yerronipalli in Hanwada mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Monday. The houses are being built at a cost of Rs 120.96 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said he was happy for laying the foundation stone for double bedroom houses for Adivasis on World Adivasi Day. Since Adivasis cannot leave forests, the double bedroom houses were being constructed in a location ideal for them, the Minister said.

Later, the Minister distributed cheques to 86 beneficiaries under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak at Tahsildar office in Hanwada mandal.

