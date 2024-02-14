Srinivasulu takes charge as Ramagundam CP

Srinivasulu conducted a review meeting with DCPs and ACPs and enquired about the crimes in the Ramagundam commissionerate limits
Peddapalli: M Srinivasulu on Wednesday took charge as new Ramagundam Police Commissioner.
He later conducted a review meeting with DCPs and ACPs and enquired about the crimes in the Ramagundam commissionerate limits.
Mancherial DCP Sudheer Kekan, ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao (Godavarikhani), Thirupathi Reddy (Mancherial), Traffic ACPs Narsimhulu, Venkateshwarlu, CIs and SIs were present.