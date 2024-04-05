Srisailam Goud quits BJP, joins Congress

In a significant blow to the BJP's prospects in the State leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud officially switched allegiance to the Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 04:38 PM

Hyderabad: In a jolt to the BJP in the State ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud joined the Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Deepa Das Munshi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday morning.

In his resignation letter to State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Goud said he was joining the Congress “with the feeling of being more accessible to the people and to participate in the progress of the State of Telangana.”

MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and former MLA Mainampally Hanumanth Rao visited Goud at his home and extended an invitation to join the Congress party on behalf of Revanth Reddy. Goud, who worked as Medchal District Congress Committee president before joining the BJP in 2021, contested as the BJP candidate from the Quthbullapur constituency in the Assembly elections and lost to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate KP Vivekanand.