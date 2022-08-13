St Joseph Public School clinch basketball title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: Hosts St Joseph Public School, King Koti defeated The Future Kids, Hyderabad 40-28 to clinch the basketball title in the under-17 boys category in the CISCE Regional Sports and Games, AP and Telangana Region basketball tournament at the St Joseph’s School, Habsiguda on Saturday.

In the under-14 boys final, The Future Kids downed St Joseph School 19-6.

Results: U-14: Boys: Final: The Future Kids Hyderabad bt St Joseph School, King Koti 19- 06;

Semis: The Feature Kids Hyderabad by St Joseph, Habsiguda 25–02; St Joseph Public School, King Koti bt Gitanjali Devashala 19–16;

U-17: Boys: Final: St Joseph Public School, King Koti bt The Future Kids, Hyderabad 40–28;

Semis: St Joseph Public School King Koti bt Loyola Public School, Guntur 30–12; The Future Kids Hyderabad St Joseph School, Habsiguda 27–11.