St Mary’s Art and Craft Exhibition in Kothagudem impress all

Innovative art and craft pieces covering wide range topics made by the students using different types of materials attracted the attention of the parents who visited the exhibition that took place in a festive atmosphere.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 08:25 PM

Exhibition

Kothagudem: Students came up with beautiful masterpieces bringing to the fore their creative and aesthetic talents at an Art and Craft Exhibition held at St Mary’s High School in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Innovative art and craft pieces covering wide range topics made by the students using different types of materials attracted the attention of the parents who visited the exhibition that took place in a festive atmosphere.

Also Read One District One Exhibition in Kothagudem on Feb 15

Nearly 1000 exhibits made by students from 3rd standard to 9th standard were put on display at the exhibition. A student created a miniature replica of the school building while another stitched a miniature model of the school uniform while several others made decorative items like wall hangings and others.

A craft teacher at the school Venkata Ramani informed that the school management encourages artistic and creative talents of the students. The exhibition has become successful as the parents also supported their children in making the exhibits.

The school promotes extra-curricular activities and there was a period dedicated to art and culture in the week in the time-table. The art and craft pieces made by the students during the year were used to be displayed in the annual exhibition, she added.