St Pious women record victory at SVK Memorial Basketball tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Riding on Mounika’s 18-point show and Rakshitha’s 14-point efforts, St Pious women defeated Trinity Basketball Club 45-31 in the round robin match of the Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball tournament at the Secunderabad YMCA Court, on Tuesday.

In the men’s section, Saints defeated 125 INF BN team 55-44.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Vasantha, wife of Samuel Vasanth Kumar who was a basketball coach with GHMC and also a sports journalist.

Results: Women: St Pious 45 (Mounika 18, Rakshitha 14) bt Trinity Basketball Club 31 (Abigail Lazarus 10, Anshita 8, Deepthi 8); Men: Saints 55 (Rajat Srivastav 18, Dujon 18) bt 125 INF BN 44 (Nagendra 22 Akram 7).