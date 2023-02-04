Hyderabad: New basketball court inaugurated at St Andrews School

Mohammed Rizwan along with John Manoj inaugurated the basketball court at the St Andrews School

Hyderabad: Former Indian basketball captain Mohammed Rizwan along with John Manoj vice-president of Hyderabad Cricket Association inaugurated the basketball court at the St Andrews School, Keesara, Hyderabad on Saturday. Rizwan shared the importance of the sports and his experience with the students.

Speaking on the occasion Rizwan said that, “sports build up the resilience among the students. It teaches the youngsters to bounce back after a defeat.” “One who rises after a fall then he will become a true sportsman. One must cultivate the attitude to rise and march forward,” he added.

John Manoj lauded the management for giving importance to sports. Students, teachers and others were present at the event.