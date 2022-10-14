Stage set for Visakha Garjana in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday

Visakhapatnam: The stage is set for conducting the `Visakha Garjana’ rally advocating the cause of the city as the executive capital, on Saturday morning.

Already several top leaders have arrived in this port-cum-steel city and began supervising the arrangements for the mega show. The local leaders are busy trying to mobilise the people for the rally which will begin at the Dr. Ambedkar statue near Dabagardens at 9 a.m.

Police were even seen closing the shops and clearing the small traders in Dabagardens, behind the LIC building and the Foot Court area on Friday much to the chagrin of the hawkers who were literally driven to the wall of the Visakha government women’s college nearby.

Talking to media persons at the JAC meeting here on Friday, Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath the Visakha Garjana would voice the desire of north Andhra people for locating the executive capital in the city. “A section of the media is trying to humiliate north Andhra. We request them not harm us even if they don’t want to be part of our struggle. It is our desire that Amaravati and Rayalaseema also should prosper,” he said, while soliciting support for the struggle.

Former minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao said it was the right of north Andhra people to have Visakhapanam as capital. “Vizag has every reason to become capital. It we spend Rs.5,000 crore, it will turn out to be a great capital city,” he remarked.

JAC convener Lajapati Rai said north Andhra remained backward for decades and Visakha Garjana would voice their aspirations. The rally would have public support, he stated.