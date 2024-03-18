Star Sports Telugu unveil star cast for TATA IPL 2024

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2024, announces its stellar line-up of Telugu experts, for the upcoming season of IPL 2024, making it a blockbuster IPL for viewers in AP & Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:59 PM

Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the TATA IPL 2024, announces its stellar line-up of Telugu experts, for the upcoming season of IPL 2024, making it a blockbuster IPL for viewers in AP & Telangana.

Hyderabad: As the eagerly awaited TATA IPL 2024 draws near, Star Sports, the official television broadcaster of the marquee tournament, announces its stellar line-up of Telugu experts, for the upcoming season of IPL 2024.

The Telugu broadcast features experts with 10 IPL titles among them, making it a blockbuster IPL for viewers in AP & Telangana. Six time IPL winner Ambati Rayudu makes his debut in commentary, bringing in first hand insights for fans. Star Sports has also onboarded Mithali Raj, one of the greatest women cricketers of all time, as a key expert for the Telugu Feed. The line-up also includes former IPL champions – Venugopal Rao, Kalyan Krishna and T Suman. The IPL will be followed by the T20 World Cup and former Chief Selector of the Indian Cricket team – MSK Prasad – joins the Telugu broadcast, keeping an eye on the most promising players for the upcoming tournament.

Ambati Rayudu on being part of Star Sports Panel for IPL 2024 said, “This year I’m thrilled to embark on a new chapter with Star Sports for IPL 2024, making my commentary debut in Telugu and Hindi. Star Sports’ commitment to delivering unparalleled coverage and innovative storytelling ensures an electrifying experience for viewers and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”