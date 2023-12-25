State govt committed to ensure religious harmony, says Minister Seethakka

She praised the efforts of the Christian community in the fields of education and medicine.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Mulugu: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya aka Seetakka attended the Christmas celebrations at several villages and towns in the district on Monday.

She participated in celebrations at Narlapur village of SS Tadvai Mandal, Chinnaboinpally village and Eturnagaram Mandal centre, and Kamalapur village of Mangapet Mandal.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that the newly elected Congress government would strive to ensure religious harmony in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Christian community people urged the state government to provide protection to the Christians and to establish peace and unity among the people. DCC president Paidakula Ashok and other leaders also took part in the events.