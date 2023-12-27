State Level Tribal Sports Meet from Jan 4 to 6 in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: State Level Tribal Sports Meet-2024 was scheduled to be held at Ahram Sports School at Kinnerasani in the district from January 4 to 6, informed ITDA Bhadrachalam Project Officer (PO), Prateek Jain.

He told officials to form special committees for the successful conduct of the sports meet for the tribal boys and girls under the jurisdiction of four ITDAs. The PO held a meeting on Wednesday with officials to review arrangements for the event.

Jain informed that about 2000 athletes would be participating in the sports meet. The committees have to provide all facilities to the athletes without any inconvenience to them. The athletes have to be provided with nutritious meals and accommodation.

Sports officials should prepare suitable sports grounds and if any repairs needed they should be carried out forthwith. In view of the cold conditions every athlete has to be provided blankets, jamkhanas and prepare a special menu for them, he suggested.

Accommodation for liaison officers, coaches, PDs and PETs accompanying the students have to be made. DD Tribal Welfare, the concerned PDs and PETs should speed up the arrangements, he added.

Later in the day, Jain held a meeting with ATDOs, headmasters and hostel wardens of ashram schools and hostels run by the Tribal Welfare Department on the upcoming SSC exams and discussed measures to ensure that the students would score 10/10 grade.

He said that in every school, especially in the 23 schools of Bhadrachalam division, the concerned HMs, wardens and subject teachers should work hard, conduct daily slip tests and weekly tests. Special attention should be paid to the E-grade students.

HMs, wardens, subject teachers must stay locally and ensure that the students would make effective use of study materials supplied to schools and study materials designed for slow learners, the PO added.