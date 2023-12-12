Telangana Ministers and leaders visit KCR

The Telangana Ministers and leaders interacted with KCR and made inquiries about his health condition with the doctors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Ministers Damodar Raja Narasimha and D Sridhar Babu were among several leaders who visited BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital on Tuesday.

They interacted with him and made inquiries about his health condition with the doctors. Later talking to media persons outside the hospital, they said they wished him to get well soon to participate in the Assembly discussions.

Pro-Tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, BRS leader A Jeevan Reddy, evangelist and founder of Praja Shanti Party KA Paul were also among those who visited Chandrashekhar Rao in the hospital and enquired about his health.

The hospital was thronged by supporters and loyalists of Chandrashekhar Rao from all over the State in a big way, many of them seeking permission of the hospital authorities to see their leader. As they were denied entry into the hospital in view of the risk of infection being faced by the inpatients, they raised slogans. However BRS working president KT Rama Rao spoke to them and urged them to remain calm, following which they relented.