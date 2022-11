Stephan bowls Dhruv XI to 68-run victory over Walker Town in HCA A3 division league

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Stephan scalped six wickets for 22 to bowl Dhruv XI to a 68-run victory over Walker Town CC in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship, on Wednesday.

For Walker Town both Navneeth Reddy and Surender scalped five wickets each but their efforts went in vain.

Brief Scores:

Navjeevan Friends CC 284 in 48.5 overs (Abraaz 52, B Mohit Sai 74no) bt AB Colony CC 281 in 48.4 overs (Sachin 3/63); Raju CA 219 in 40 overs (Sai Risht 88; Arjun Sai 5/31) bt Reliance CC 198/8 in 40 overs (Aaditya RK 107; Nihal Reddy 5/48); Gunrock CC 186 in 41.3 overs (Vishal 66 no; Owais Bin Ilyas 4/45) lost to Hyderabad District 190/4 in 31.3 overs (Mohd Haji Abdul Salam 106no); Sungrace CC 248/9 in 50 overs (Uttam 73; Jeshwanth 3/35, Sama Aashrith 4/36) bt Imperial CC 230 in 45.4 overs (Ashrith 55; Meraj 3/42); Sacred Heart CC 243/8 in 30 overs (Anthony Browns 90, Harry Jeraad 50; Surrajh 3/48) bt Chums XI CC 165 in 30 overs (Rushil Adithya 92no); Boys Town 170 in 36.2 overs (Raqeeb 4/47, Bilal 3/21) bt All Saints 134 in 32.3 overs (Abood Bafaan 3/14, Prashad 3/35); Natraj CC 277/6 in 45 overs (Samhith 120no) bt Satyam Colts 114 in 37.1 overs (Manoj Kumar 3/19); Vijaynagar CC 291/7 in 40 overs (Rayudu 72, A Divin 90) bt Raju CC 134 in 25.5 overs (Jagan 3/28, Sampath 3/25); Dhruv XI 165 in 31.2 overs (Prudhvishwer 50; Navneeth Reddy 5/37, Surender 5/31) bt Walker Town CC 97 in 33 overs (Surender 52; Stephan 6/22, Prudhvishwer 3/18).

Top Performers

Centurions: Samhith 120no , Aaditya RK 107, Mohd Haji Abdul Salam 106no,

Five or more wickets: Arjun Sai 5/31, Nihal Reddy 5/48, Navneeth Reddy 5/37, Surender 5/31