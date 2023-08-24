Stop bullying women, get Women’s Reservation Bill passed: Kavitha to BJP

MLC K Kavitha was responding to a tweet by BJP Telangana unit on social media with a cartoon mocking the former over the BRS not allocating one-third of the seats for women in the Assembly elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha advised the BJP to stop bullying women and start working towards getting the Women’s Reservation Bill passed. She was responding to a tweet by the BJP Telangana unit on social media with a cartoon mocking the former over the BRS not allocating one-third of the seats for women in the Assembly elections.

In a strong reaction to the BJP cartoon, Kavitha said it was disappointing, but not surprising to see the BJP State unit’s attack on her perpetuating outdated stereotypes about women. She said the BJP had become habituated to character assasination of its opponents and of trying to silence the voices of dissent. She wondered why the BJP could not tolerate women in higher positions.

“The amount of time that the BJP is investing on silencing voices of dissent, is amusing. However, actions speak louder than cartoons. So believe me, it’s about time stop bullying and start working towards passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill,” she tweeted.

Also Read BRS urges EC action against MP Arvind’s remarks on EVMs