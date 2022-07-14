Stranded brick kiln labourers shifted to safer place in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Odisha labourers stranded in brick kiln unit at Vallampahad near Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Nine Odisha labourers, who were stranded in a brick kiln unit at Vallampahad vagu near Karimnagar town, were rescued by NDRF team on Thursday. Odisha labourers working in a brick kiln unit near Vallampahad got stuck in the unit as flood water surrendered the brick kiln unit overnight.

The brick making unit was marooned as the bund of Narayanapur Peddacheruvu in Gangadhara mandal has breached on Wednesday night following heavy inflows. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar visited the area and took initiative to rescue stranded labourers. They were shifted to safer place in speed boats by the NDRF team.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister instructed officials to take all precautionary measures not to give any inconvenience to the public. Advising farmers and fishermen to be alert, he assured that the state government would provide all kinds of assistance to flood affected people. Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, and officials of other departments also monitored the rescue operation.