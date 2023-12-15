Stray dog attack leaves 5-year-old injured in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar

The CCTV footage of the incident that surfaced online on Friday shows the stray dog chasing the boy and other children into his apartment complex and attacking the boy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: In yet another instance of stray dog attack, a 5-year-old boy sustained injuries allegedly after a stray dog attacked him while playing outside his house in Dilsukhnagar on Thursday.

The incident happened on Thursday 7pm, in a residential area when the child was playing with other children in the neighbourhood. The children rushed inside the complex when they noticed a dog chasing them to bite.

However, due to the quick action of those present in the vicinity, the boy was saved and escaped with injuries. The boy is undergoing treatment.