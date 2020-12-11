Stray dogs attack two children in Nirmal

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Nirmal: In two different incidents, A five year old girl and a seven year old boy sustained minor injuries when stray dogs attacked them. The pack attacked Sindolla Adhya while she was playing in front of her residence at Uppukunta Colony in Basar mandal center on Friday. She suffered injuries on her legs.

In the second incident, a boy, whose identity is yet to established, also suffered bite injuries when stray dogs attacked him at Sharadanagar in the district headquarters. Both were rushed to district headquarters hospital where their condition was stable, the sources said.