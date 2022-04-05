Stray dogs kills 100 sheep in Bhongir

Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Hundred heads of sheep were killed in an attack by stray dogs at Podichedu of Mothkur mandal in the district on Monday night.

The stray dogs attacked the sheep at three pens of shepherds located near Musi at the village when no shepherd was present there. The shepherds went to their houses for dinner at that time. About 100 heads of sheep belonging to Banda Narsaiah, Banda Venkanna, Banda Saidulu and Kasarla Yellaiah died causing financial loss to them.

Returning to the sheds after late night, they found many sheep lying dead and several sheep were also injured in the attack of the stray dogs. On the request of the shepherds, a veterinary doctor went to the place from Mothkur and treated the injured sheep.

The shepherds said that death of sheep caused Rs 10 lakh loss to them and there was no insurance coverage. They urged the state government to provide ex-gratia to them to save them from financial loss.

