Strengthening democracy imperative to solve world problems: Revanth at Westminster

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:17 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed that strengthening democracy was only imperative to solve the problems plaguing the world. Addressing a group of Indofile British Members of Parliament at the historic Westminster building on Thursday, he said the world was facing many challenges, including war, terrorism, violence, denial of rights, and assault on democracy.

“The problems are numerous but the answer is one – empowering people through democracy” Revanth Reddy said. Labour MP Virendra Sharma, representing Ealing, South Hall constituency hosted the meeting and seven other British MPs attended the watermark address.

Speaking of the historical relationship and bond between India and Britain, Revanth Reddy said “your country ruled India. My party, the Congress party, fought for Independence. Both our countries must repeatedly take message of Mahatma Gandhi, who showed us to fight for justice with truth and non-violence”

Sharing his experiences of becoming Telangana’s Chief Minister from being grassroot-level political leader, he said “I am a farmer’s son, born and brought up in rural India. Only because of democracy and the Congress party’s inclusive philosophy, I have this opportunity. We have to create opportunities for everyone, which is the real strength of democracy.”

Revanth Reddy and Akbar visit London Shard

The Chief Minister and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi visited the “London Shard” view for an aerial study of London urban layout and development. At the top of 72 floors, standing over 309 meters long, both the leaders saw how River Thames connects the northern-side old city of London with modern western side.