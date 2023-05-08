Strict vigil on Telangana-Karnataka border ahead of assembly polls

Police have started checking trains at Metalkunta Railway Station, located close to the Karnataka border

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Zaheerabad Rural Inspector Nomula Venkatesh, Haddanur SI Vinay Kumar are checking inside a bogey of train at Metalkunta Railway Station in Rangareddy district on Monday.

Sangareddy: Police have started checking trains at Metalkunta Railway Station, located close to the Karnataka border, from Monday to check the transportation of liquor, cash, and others ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

The police led by Zaheerabad Rural Inspector Nomula Venkatesh and Haddanur SI Vinay Kumar checked the train compartments to identify suspicious people and luggage.

The Sangareddy Police are also keeping a strict vigil on all roads leading to Karnataka.