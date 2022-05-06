Stringent action against smugglers of spurious cotton seeds: Mancherial DCP

In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan addresses dealers of seeds and owners of transport agencies in Bellampalli on Friday.

Mancherial: In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhil Mahajan warned that stringent action would be taken against those who indulge in smuggling of banned spurious cotton seeds and pesticides in the district. He convened an awareness meeting with authorized dealers of the seeds and owners of private transport agencies in Bellampalli on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhil said that the government would not encourage the trading of banned spurious seeds and pesticides. He stated that stern action would be taken against the smugglers. He informed that certain greedy traders were indulging in the offence. He added that special task force teams were formed to clamp down the menace.

He further stated that the task force teams were keeping a tab on the smugglers. He said that smugglers were importing the seeds in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. He said that those who trade, store and transport would be booked. He advised the dealers to sell the seeds as per rates fixed by the government.

The DCP told farmers to collect receipts from the dealers when purchasing the seeds and pesticides. He suggested they lodge complaints with officials of the agriculture department if anyone sells seeds without giving receipts. He stated that the gullible farmers were incurring losses due to the spurious seeds, which affect the soil in the long term.

Bellampalli Assistant Commissioner of Police Adla Mahesh, Mandamarri Inspector Pramod Rao, Bellampalli Town Inspector M Raju, Rural Inspector K Babu Rao, Tandur Inspector K Jagadish, sub-inspectors and officials of the agriculture department were present.

