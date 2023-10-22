Strive for booth level majority, KTR tells party in-charges

KTR wanted party leaders to reach out to every voter, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure a resounding victory for the BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday directed party leaders and activists to ensure that the BRS scored a majority over its opponents not just at the constituency level, but also at every polling booth level. He wanted them to reach out to every voter, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure a resounding victory for the BRS.

Rama Rao, along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, interacted with the party’s Assembly segment and election war room in-charges in a meeting held at Jala Vihar. They emphasised the importance of taking the BRS election manifesto closer to the people and explaining to them in detail about the party’s promises to be implemented in the next five years. They asked the party leaders to leave no opportunity untapped and encouraged them to work in tandem with each other.

Affirming that the political winds were favouring the party in Telangana, the BRS working president cited the latest survey reports, indicating that the BRS was predicted to secure an impressive 70 seats, emphasising the strong public trust in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “We will definitely win the election, and there will be more seats than ever before,” he asserted.

As part of the election preparation, Rama Rao noted the establishment of election war rooms in each legislative Assembly constituency, ensuring coordination from the grassroots to the State level. He delved into strategies for the election campaign, including effective coordination with the party central election office. He discussed methods to convert positive sentiments toward the BRS into votes, expressing confidence in the party’s victory and improved results.

Rama Rao also advocated for a fresh approach to connect with new voters through social media, with focus on countering the misinformation campaigns by the Opposition parties. He called for leveraging social media’s impact in modern election dynamics and urged party leaders to work cohesively towards their goal of winning the upcoming elections.

Rama Rao took a swipe at the opposition, highlighting the BJP’s struggle to field candidates in nearly 100 seats and the Congress party’s inability to contest 40 seats. He ridiculed BJP State president G Kishan Reddy for not securing a seat in the BJP’s first election list, stating that the party was unprepared in nearly 100 out of 119 seats.

The BRs working president stated that the Congress was in a dire State where party leaders were alleging that the TPCC chief post was sold for Rs.50 crore. He reminded that these Congress leaders have formally lodged a complain with the Enforcement Directorate against their own party leader for collecting money for seats.

In strong counter to former Minister K Jana Reddy who advised him to learn culture, Rama Rao retorted that the BRS did not need any lessons in culture from the Congress. Instead, he advised the Congress senior leader to teach some culture to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy who was making abusive remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

