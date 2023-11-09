Strove a lot for constituency development: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

West MLA Vinay Bhaskar addressing a press meet at party office in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: The incumbent West MLA and BRS candidate for the same constituency Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that he worked hard for the development of the constituency with the support of IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

During a press conference held on Thursday, Vinay Bhaskar detailed various accomplishments, including the construction of roads, and parks, and the transformation of the city into an education, health, and IT hub during his tenure. Recalling his fight for the creation of Telangana state, he said that he had resigned from the MLA post as part of the Telangana movement. He also mentioned his service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and flood incidents in the city. Vinay Bhaskar affirmed his continued support for activists and he announced that he would file his nomination papers on Friday.

Meanwhile, more than 50 leaders from the Munnuru Kapu community joined the BRS, pledging their support to MLA Vinay Bhaskar for the upcoming elections.

BJP, Congress, and Congress rebel submit nominations:

On the other hand, BJP candidate Rao Padma and Congress candidate Naini Rajender Reddy submitted their nomination papers on Thursday. A total of 18 nominations were filed on that day, bringing the cumulative count of nominations for the West constituency to 31.

Despite reported attempts by the Congress high command to dissuade Janga Raghava Reddy from filing nominations, he submitted two sets of nomination papers on Thursday. One set identified him as the official Congress candidate, while the other set listed him as the candidate for the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).