Jana Sena contesting in Telangana due to NDA alliance

JSP political affairs committee chairman said party president Pawan Kalyan took the decision after Telangana elections were finalised at the behest of leaders of Centre who wanted to go together in elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Vijayawada: The Jana Sena Party is contesting in Telangana Assembly elections as it was part of the NDA alliance, according to JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

Replying to questions after the Jana Sena Party-Telugu Desam Party coordination meeting here on Thursday, he said the JSP president Pawan Kalyan took the decision after Telangana elections were finalised at the behest of leaders of the Centre who wanted to go together in the elections.

Also Read Jana Sena announces eight candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

In fact, the JSP president had felt in the past that the party should have its presence in Telangana and give opportunities to the Janasainiks who were working hard there, he said. The decision to contest the polls was taken after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he revealed.