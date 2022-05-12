Student among five held for smuggling ganja in Mancherial

Published Date - 06:34 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Ganja seized by Jannaram police.

Mancherial: Five persons including a student were arrested for allegedly smuggling banned ganja at Dharmaram crossroads in Jannaram mandal headquarters on Thursday. A total of 2.3 kg ganja and two motorcycles were seized from them.

Sharing the details with the media, Luxettipet Inspector Kareemullah Khan said that the accused persons were a 18-year-old student Medipalli Pawan and Vemula Sai Narsaiah of Ponkal, a farmer Raisadam Jalapathi Rao from Gadiguda mandal, a labourer Burke Jeevan from Lokari and Kudimetha Surya belonging to Gadiguda mandal. The five were held when they were transporting the banned contraband from Gadiguda mandal to Jannaram, following a tip.

During interrogations, the five confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck. They admitted that they bought the substance for Rs 1,500 per kg in Gadiguda and were selling it to buyers in Jannaram at Rs 20,000 per kg. They revealed that they were addicted to consuming the ganja for quite a long time as well.

The Inspector advised youngsters not to spoil their lives by getting addicted to ganja consumption. He said stern action would be taken against the smugglers and those who indulge in illegal activities. He urged locals to share information about the trading of ganja with police by contacting Dial 100 service.

