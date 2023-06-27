Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023
Student of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli gets seat in APU-Bengaluru

Mallepula Sai Teja bagged the opportunity by excelling in a three-phased admission test of which results were declared on Monday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 27 June 23
Sai Teja

Mancherial: A student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli was provisionally selected for admission into an under-graduate course at Azim Premji University (APU) of Bengaluru.

He bagged the opportunity by excelling in a three-phased admission test of which results were declared on Monday.

TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said Mallepula Sai Teja was selected by APU for pursuing an under-graduation course. He and Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani congratulated the student for achieving the seat.

He recalled that two students of the centre have already got the admission to pursue the course at the premier university.

 

