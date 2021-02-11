Student should take up sports: Bhupal Reddy

Persons involved in sports and games learn sportive spirit and are psychologically stronger in facing problems in life, he said.

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Thursday urged parents to encourage their children to involve themselves in any one of the sports as this would help in inculcating a positive attitude in them.

Inaugurating KCR CUP-2021 volleyball tournament organised by Telangana Jagruthi in connection with the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on February 17, Bhupal Reddy pointed that there was not a single incident of sportsmen committing suicide. Persons involved in sports and games learn sportive spirit and are psychologically stronger in facing problems in life, he said.

Referring to suicide cases among students over petty issues, he said this can be averted if students are encouraged to take up sports and games. He also appreciated Telangana Jagruthi for conducting volleyball tournament in Nalgonda.

Telangana Jagruthi district convener Bhongir Devender informed that 16 teams are participating in the volleyball tournament and the winning team would be sent to the State level tournament to held from February 14 to 17 at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy and others also attended the inaugural ceremony.

