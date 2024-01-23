Students, faculty bid warm adieu to Osmania Medical College principal

A chariot adorned with flowers and with Dr Shashikala embarked on a farewell journey, accompanied by beats of drums and heartfelt expressions of gratitude from the students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 05:43 PM

Hyderabad: In a poignant farewell, emotions soared high as students and faculty bid a warm adieu to Dr. Shashikala Reddy, the principal of Osmania Medical College (OMC), who embraced voluntary retirement from service.

Reflecting on the rarity of finding dedicated and upright leaders like Dr Shashikala the students and faculty alike praised her five-and-a-half-year tenure, where she tirelessly contributed to the college’s infrastructure. They emphasized her commitment, even utilizing her personal resources, to build internal roads, a gym, a canteen, a bank, and a badminton court and many more facilities within the OMC premises.

Sharing her personal reasons for an early voluntary retirement, Dr Shashikala, who taught microbiology, explained the limitations imposed by bureaucratic red-tapeism in government service. Opting for VRS, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue her charitable endeavors.