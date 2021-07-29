Students of Delhi Public School enact their favourite cartoon roles

Children got into their imaginative world and become the cartoon characters they liked.

Delhi Public School, Nadergul organised an event ‘My favourite cartoon’ during the PVA (performing and visual arts) Week celebrations. The little ones were asked to dress up as their favourite cartoon character and enact the same.

Children got into their imaginative world and become the cartoon characters they liked. There were Chhota Bheems, sleeping beauty, Mickey Mouse, the favourite Peppa pig to name a few. Participating in such kinds of activities will introduce children to the stage and this will help them develop not only confidence but also verbal- linguistic skills.

We believe that such kinds of activities bring in a lot of creativity and confidence in the child. These activities also give a chance to the parents to be involved in the learning and is a great way of parent-child bonding, the school said.

The Children dressed up and spoke so well imitating their favourite character with confidence, their faces lit up while enacting the role, thoroughly enjoying themselves.

