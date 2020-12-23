Hyderabad: Students showcase their skills in ‘straw craft’ competition

Students came up with various articles that they created with straws

Published: 12:24 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Gitanjali Devashray organised a ‘Straw craft’ competition for students from class IV where they had to use a straw and showcase their creativity and let it run wild. Students came up with various articles that they created with straws. Art and craft Is a creative expression and plays an integral part in a child’s growth and development, the school said.

A ‘Design your tee’ competition was held for students of grades V and VI. Students were asked to design a T-shirt with something they would love to be seen in. They were given complete freedom to use their creative juices and come up with amazing ideas. The competition provided a platform for children to showcase their creativity and talent and the children came up with beautiful exhibits accordingly. It is rightly said that children are a treasure house of hidden talents and ideas and they just need the avenues to exhibit them, the school said.

